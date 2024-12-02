Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 18.3 %

NASDAQ ITRM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.39. 2,245,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,901. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.25. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.42.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

