Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,100 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 1,036,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,173.9 days.
Isuzu Motors Trading Up 17.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZF opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $14.83.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
