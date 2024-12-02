iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.65 and last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 307779 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.72.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 97,319 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20,513.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

