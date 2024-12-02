iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVE opened at $206.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $164.34 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.27.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

