iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 134594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.28.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 112.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

