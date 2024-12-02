iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 119,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,602,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $180.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.03 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $137.88 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

