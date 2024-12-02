iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.66 and last traded at $185.92, with a volume of 960998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.29.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.77.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.