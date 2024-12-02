iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 1564989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZU. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 628.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $109,000.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

