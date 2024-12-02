iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $121.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.