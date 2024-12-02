iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.75 and last traded at $90.74, with a volume of 3372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.12.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

