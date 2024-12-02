iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.69 and last traded at $102.67, with a volume of 93146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.33.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

