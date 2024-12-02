iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $126.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.55 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

