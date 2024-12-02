iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $605.07 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $455.41 and a 12-month high of $606.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $585.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.