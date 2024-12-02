iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Lifted by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 34.2% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $75,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,087,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,282,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,398,000 after buying an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,232,000 after buying an additional 1,612,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after buying an additional 5,393,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

