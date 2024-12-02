iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

