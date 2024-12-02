Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.60 and last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,727,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

