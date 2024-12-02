Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 40.16% of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QOWZ opened at $34.52 on Monday. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $35.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

