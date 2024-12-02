Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 560,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

KBWD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. 113,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,782. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $402.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 394,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

