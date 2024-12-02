Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 8.1% in November

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,500 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 560,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance
KBWD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.44. 113,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,782. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $402.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
