Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.