Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $650.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $522.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.61.

ISRG stock opened at $542.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.49. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $304.50 and a 52 week high of $552.00. The company has a market cap of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total value of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This trade represents a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,459 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,251. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

