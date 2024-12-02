Insider Buying: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Brad Hively bought 250,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 616,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,848.01. The trade was a 68.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brad Hively also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Brad Hively purchased 50,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $7,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,813. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiff Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Oncology Institute by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 995,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 142.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 190.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

