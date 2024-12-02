Insider Buying: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Brad Hively bought 250,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 616,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,848.01. The trade was a 68.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brad Hively also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Brad Hively purchased 50,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $7,500.00.
Oncology Institute Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TOI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,813. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.50.
Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute
About Oncology Institute
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oncology Institute
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.