Insider Buying: High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Senior Officer Acquires C$15,490.00 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James William Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,490.00.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

HLF stock opened at C$15.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.39. High Liner Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$10.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.58.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

