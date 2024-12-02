Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Buys £1,714,340 in Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 1,714,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,714,340 ($2,177,492.70).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 106 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.54. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 98 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 244 ($3.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £874.13 million, a P/E ratio of -294.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.16.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

