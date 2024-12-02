Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Buys £1,714,340 in Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 1,714,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,714,340 ($2,177,492.70).
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 106 ($1.35) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.54. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 98 ($1.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 244 ($3.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £874.13 million, a P/E ratio of -294.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 137.16.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile
