Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000.

PJUN stock opened at $37.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $460.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

