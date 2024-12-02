Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Up 18.3% in November

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,294,500 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 5,320,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62,945.0 days.

Shares of IFSUF remained flat at $11.43 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Italy. The company builds and manages digital and shared infrastructures, which houses the radio transmission equipment of mobile, FWA, and IoT telecom operators; provides pylons for antennas, cables, and dishes; spaces for equipment; and technological systems for power supply and air conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

