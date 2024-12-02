Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

