Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBANM opened at $24.00 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3563 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

