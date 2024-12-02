Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Down 9.1% in November

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:HFBL traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $12.86. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

