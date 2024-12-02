Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 2,367,525 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,367,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,592,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 320,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
