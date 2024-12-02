Holocene Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 2,367,525 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,367,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 320,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE DT opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.