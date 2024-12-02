Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 101,159 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Cencora worth $157,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth $2,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $325,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cencora by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,223,750.40. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.7 %

COR opened at $251.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.61. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.83 and a 52 week high of $253.27. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

