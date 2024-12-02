Holocene Advisors LP Invests $104.80 Million in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,795,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $44,976. This trade represents a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This trade represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 543,513 shares of company stock worth $56,795,253. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $110.13 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average is $104.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

