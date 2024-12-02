Holocene Advisors LP Has $287.14 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,257 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 1.2% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $287,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
NYSE:BUD opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
