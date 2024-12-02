Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWF opened at $398.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $287.27 and a 12-month high of $400.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

