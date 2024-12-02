Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys 916 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises about 2.0% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 657.5% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 154.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
OIH opened at $303.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.72. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $262.18 and a 1-year high of $353.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.
VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
