Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,447 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 29.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.