Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Hitachi stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $50.28. 61,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

