Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 175.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,149 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

