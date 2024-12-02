Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 44,523 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 552.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,523 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.6% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $163.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.85 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

