Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.22 Million in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $675,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 40.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,905.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,932 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,011.36. The trade was a 30.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $88.45 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 491.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.58.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.64 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

