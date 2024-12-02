Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Mudita Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 354,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 793,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,959 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESTA opened at $45.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.72. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.20.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

