Head-To-Head Contrast: RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) and EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

EOM Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Free Report) and RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EOM Pharmaceuticals and RenovoRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOM Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 RenovoRx 0 0 2 0 3.00

RenovoRx has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 382.28%. Given RenovoRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than EOM Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

3.1% of RenovoRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of EOM Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of RenovoRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

EOM Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovoRx has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOM Pharmaceuticals and RenovoRx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOM Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A RenovoRx N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.57) -2.23

Profitability

This table compares EOM Pharmaceuticals and RenovoRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOM Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A RenovoRx N/A -205.96% -110.01%

Summary

RenovoRx beats EOM Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOM Pharmaceuticals

Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of inflammatory conditions and ocular diseases. Its lead clinical asset is EOM613 solution, a peptide nucleic-acid solution with anti-inflammatory and pro-inflammatory effects on cytokines and chemokines for the treatment of cancer cachexia and rheumatoid arthritis. The company also develops EOM 147, an investigational, broad-spectrum aminosterol with an intracellular mechanism for the treatment of chronic and debilitating retinal diseases. Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company has a research collaboration with Imugene Limited to deliver oncolytic virus therapy for the treatment of difficult-to-access tumors. RenovoRx, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

