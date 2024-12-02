Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 60,751 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 60,751 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total transaction of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares in the company, valued at $828,027.80. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $170.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.