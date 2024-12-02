Hantz Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Coty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Coty from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coty

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.