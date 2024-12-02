Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 110.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 36.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Crown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Crown by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The trade was a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $679,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,416,653.24. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock worth $3,157,399. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $92.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

