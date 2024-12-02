Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $906,000 Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Camden National worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth $4,943,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth $1,729,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Camden National by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Camden National by 194.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 8.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 238,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAC stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. Camden National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $686.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Camden National had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $75.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

