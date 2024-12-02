Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 121,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 48.1% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $509.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $382.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.38.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

