Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,438 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $719,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 143,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $299.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $224.82 and a 52 week high of $300.38. The company has a market cap of $449.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

