Halliburton (HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on December 26th

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oilfield services company on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th.

Halliburton has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Halliburton to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.1 %

Halliburton stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

