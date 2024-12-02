GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,842.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,842.50 ($23.40).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.50) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($23.12) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,335.50 ($16.96) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,182.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. GSK has a 1 year low of GBX 1,282.50 ($16.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,437.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,550.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. GSK’s payout ratio is 5,309.73%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth (Liz) McKee Anderson purchased 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,051 ($26.05) per share, with a total value of £9,147.46 ($11,618.77). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 7,150 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,394 ($17.71) per share, with a total value of £99,671 ($126,598.50). Insiders purchased 7,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,893,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

