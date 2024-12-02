Great-West Lifeco Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.
Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.2 %
TSE:GWO opened at C$50.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.80. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$38.44 and a 52 week high of C$50.99.
Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco
In related news, Senior Officer Colleen Nancy Bailey Moffitt sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.11, for a total value of C$40,515.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,241.26. This represents a 92.59 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. Insiders have sold 235,251 shares of company stock worth $11,463,390 in the last 90 days. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
