Great-West Lifeco Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:GWO opened at C$50.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.80. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$38.44 and a 52 week high of C$50.99.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Senior Officer Colleen Nancy Bailey Moffitt sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.11, for a total value of C$40,515.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,241.26. This represents a 92.59 % decrease in their position. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. Insiders have sold 235,251 shares of company stock worth $11,463,390 in the last 90 days. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.63.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Further Reading

